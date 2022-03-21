हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mila Kunis

Ukraine Prez Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher for supporting refugees

Celebrity couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have raised $35 million to support Ukrainian refugees. 

Ukraine Prez Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher for supporting refugees
Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday (March 21) shared a tweet, thanking Hollywood actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for raising $35 million to help Ukrainian refugees. He also shared a picture in which the actor couple could be seen on a video call with the Ukrainian President. 

In the caption of his tweet, President Zelenskyy wrote, ".@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine."

Take a look at his tweet:

 

Earlier, 'That 70s Show' actress Mila Kunis had shared a video on Instagram in which she was seen condemning the attacks on her country Ukraine.

She told fans that she was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, and her family immigrated to the United States in 1991. She and her husband Ashton Kutcher had launched a $30-million GoFundMe fundraiser for Ukrainian citizens.

For the unversed, over 10 million Ukrainian refugees have fled abroad or been displaced inside the country in the wake of Russia`s invasion, informed the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Sunday (March 20, 2022). 

According to a report in NHK World, the UN Refugee Agency chief Filippo Grandi said that millions of Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes due to escalating fights between Russia and Ukraine. 

