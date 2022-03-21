Russia-Ukraine war: 10 million Ukrainians forced to flee homes amid invasion, says UNHCR

New Delhi: Over 10 million Ukrainian refugees have fled abroad or been displaced inside the country in the wake of Russia`s invasion, informed the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Sunday (March 20, 2022).

According to a report in NHK World, the UN Refugee Agency chief Filippo Grandi said that millions of Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes due to escalating fights between Russia and Ukraine.

As of Saturday, the number of Ukrainians who fled abroad had topped 3.38 million, said the office of the UNHCR.

Additionally, almost two-thirds of the refugees, about 2.05 million, had evacuated to Poland and about 180,000 were sheltering in Russia

Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration said that as of Wednesday, the number of displaced people inside Ukraine was estimated to be 6.48 million.

Ukraine refuses to surrender besieged Mariupol

On the other hand, the Ukrainian authorities refused the proposal made by the Russian military to lay down arms and exit the strategic port of Mariupol via humanitarian corridors.

Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev on Sunday said that all Ukrainian soldiers could leave the Azov Sea port Monday using safe routes for evacuating civilians that had been previously agreed with Ukraine and head to areas controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.

He said that “all those who lay down arms will be guaranteed a safe exit from Mariupol.” Mizintsev added that Russia will wait until 5 am Monday for a written Kyiv's response to the Russian proposal for the Ukrainian troops to leave Mariupol but didn't say what action Russia will take if its “humanitarian offer” is rejected.

Ukraine extends martial law

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill extending martial law in Ukraine, the press service of Ukraine`s parliament said Sunday.

The legislation extended the current martial law for 30 days starting March 26. Kyiv imposed martial law after Russia launched a special military operation against Ukraine on February 24.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV