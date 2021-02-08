हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela deeply saddened by Uttarakhand flood, says she is praying for her people

Actress Urvashi Rautela shared a post on Twitter to send her condolences to the people affected by the recent flood in the state of Uttarakhand. "Praying for the safety & wellbeing for my people of Uttarakhand. May Lord keep everyone safe from this calamity" she wrote in her post.

Urvashi Rautela deeply saddened by Uttarakhand flood, says she is praying for her people
Credit: Instagram/ @urvashirautela

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela was heartbroken by the damage caused by the recent flood in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The actress hails from the same state and took to Twitter to express her concern about the situation.

Urvashi wrote in her post, "Praying for the safety & wellbeing for my people of Uttarakhand. May Lord keep everyone safe from this calamity. Deeply disturbed to hear the news of flooding due to a disastrous avalanche in Joshimath area of Chamoli district in #Uttarakhand"

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the film “Virgin Bhanupriya” and is going to be seen in the bilingual thriller “Black Rose”. Urvashi Rautela shared a glimpse of her next film “Thiruttu Payale 2” which will be the remake of a Tamil Film. 

The actress has recently completed her first schedule of shoot for the web series Inspector Avinash. She announced the wrap up of the shoot with a post on social media.

The series, directed by Neeraj Pathak, is based on the true story of police officer Avinash Mishra and his war against crime in Uttar Pradesh. Inspector Avinash will be portrayed by Randeep Hooda while Urvashi plays the protagonist's wife Poonam Mishra.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Urvashi RautelaUrvashi Rautela TwitterUttarakhand flood
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan gets nostalgic on 'Mayday' set, shares glimpse of shoot along with throwback from 'Deewaar'
  • 1,08,38,194Confirmed
  • 1,55,080Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT24M33S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, Feb 08, 2021