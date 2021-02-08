Urvashi Rautela deeply saddened by Uttarakhand flood, says she is praying for her people

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela was heartbroken by the damage caused by the recent flood in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The actress hails from the same state and took to Twitter to express her concern about the situation.

Urvashi wrote in her post, "Praying for the safety & wellbeing for my people of Uttarakhand. May Lord keep everyone safe from this calamity. Deeply disturbed to hear the news of flooding due to a disastrous avalanche in Joshimath area of Chamoli district in #Uttarakhand"

Praying for the safety & wellbeing for my people of Uttarakhand. May Lord keep everyone safe from this calamity.

Deeply disturbed to hear the news of flooding due to a disastrous avalanche in Joshimath area of Chamoli district in #Uttarakhand — URVASHI RAUTELA (@UrvashiRautela) February 7, 2021

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the film “Virgin Bhanupriya” and is going to be seen in the bilingual thriller “Black Rose”. Urvashi Rautela shared a glimpse of her next film “Thiruttu Payale 2” which will be the remake of a Tamil Film.

The actress has recently completed her first schedule of shoot for the web series Inspector Avinash. She announced the wrap up of the shoot with a post on social media.

The series, directed by Neeraj Pathak, is based on the true story of police officer Avinash Mishra and his war against crime in Uttar Pradesh. Inspector Avinash will be portrayed by Randeep Hooda while Urvashi plays the protagonist's wife Poonam Mishra.