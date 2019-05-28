Urvashi Rautela looks smouldering in this metallic outfit at fashion event — Pics

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela, who was recently present at the curtain raiser of Femina Miss India 2019, stole all the limelight as she appeared on the red carpet in a toned-curvaceous figure.

Urvashi donned a metallic thigh-high slit gown from Alina Anwar Couture with a plunging neckline. She styled her outfit with silver danglings from Anmol jewellers and golden stilettos and had her tresses tied into a ponytail. Looking every bit mesmerizing, Urvashi set the temperature soaring with her killer look and her fans couldn't stop from drooling over her.

Take a look at her pictures:

(Photo courtesy: Instagram)

On the work front, Urvashi will next be seen in 'Pagalpanti' which stars John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Ileana D'Cruz to name a few. The film is set for 2019 release. She was last seen in 'Hate Story 4' opposite Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena.

Miss Universe 2015, Urvashi was recently in Abu Dhabi to promote Abu Dhabi tourism and her Instagram pictures gave some major vacation goals to her fans. From winning perfect summer gowns to flaunting herself in sexy outfits, the actress knows how to stay on top of her game