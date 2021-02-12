हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela’s new music video ‘Teri lod ve’ to be out in Valentine week!

Urvashi Rautela said about her music video, "Teri Lod Ve has a deeper meaning. It is a love song and it's releasing during Valentine's week. We all have the pain scars from various experiences we go through in life but it's really how we heal ourselves I think it has a very powerful meaning behind it, for everyone who has had their heart broken music is a universal language it doesn't matter that people don't know the lyrics."

Urvashi Rautela’s new music video ‘Teri lod ve’ to be out in Valentine week!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela entered the playlist of her fans through her latest music video 'Teri lod ve'. Urvashi, who features in this romantic track sung by singer Singga, says this beautiful melody expresses varied emotions of love.

Urvashi Rautela said: "Teri Lod Ve has a deeper meaning. It is a love song and it's releasing during Valentine's week. We all have the pain scars from various experiences we go through in life but it's really how we heal ourselves I think it has a very powerful meaning behind it, for everyone who has had their heart broken music is a universal language it doesn't matter that people don't know the lyrics."

The actress believes that it is important to make good music part of your life.

"That's been the key in my career. Being part of the music makes your body move and everyone knows how to dance and I also feel grateful because there is something beautiful happening with music in India and the culture at the moment. People around the world are paying attention to it," she said.

The music video, which released on Friday, has been directed by Dilsher Singh and Khushpal Singh while the music is composed by Tipu Sultan. The lyrics of the song are written by Ellde Fazilka.

On the work front, Urvashi has completed shooting the first schedule of her upcoming web series "Inspector Avinash" alongside Randeep Hooda. She will also be seen in a bilingual thriller "Black Rose" which will be released in Hindi and Telugu. A glimpse was shared of the Hindi remake of "Thiruttu Payale 2".

The actress will be soon seen in an international project opposite Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Also, Urvashi has signed three-film deals with the Jio Studios.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Urvashi RautelaTeri lod veUrvashi Rautela music videourvashi rautela picsUrvashi Rautela photos
Next
Story

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Rock at 15’ becomes a viral meme, check Twitter's hilarious reactions

Must Watch

PT8M21S

DNA: Health report card can be made with tears