Urvashi Rautela's stylish Versace shades will cost you more than an iPhone!

Urvashi Rautela recently stepped out in a fiery red shirt with flap pockets and pants with white sneakers on. The most interesting piece of the attire was the shades she was wearing, it was black Versace shades that are worth Rs 60K. 

New Delhi: The Bollywood stunner and fashion queen, Urvashi  Rautela, was recently spotted at the airport in classy black shades by Versace that costs Rs 60,000. The actress, who is known for her stylish outings was seen in “Virgin Bhanupriya” and “Mr. Airavata” and music videos “Love Dose”, “Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi”, and very recently “Ek Diamond Da Haar”, which collected millions of views on YouTube.

Urvashi Rautela recently stepped out in a fiery red shirt with flap pockets and pants with white sneakers on. The most interesting piece of the attire was the shades she was wearing, it was black Versace shades that are worth Rs 60K. 

And needless to say, priced at a staggering Rs 60,000, this can actually cost you more than your iPhone 11. (You can check the official Apple website and get the Rs 16000 off with Apple trade-in) Therefore, taking the price under Rs 60,000.

One interesting thing about the shade is that even Kylie Jenner was seen wearing a similar shade, now you be the judge of who looked better in the luxurious Versace shades. The shade was going along perfectly with the red rig-out that Urvashi Rautela donned. This is not the first time Urvashi Rautela has surprised us with her extravagant fashion ideas, last week she slayed the look in a cerulean blue backless dress, in which she looked elegant.
 

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela has completed shooting the first schedule of her upcoming web series “Inspector Avinash” alongside Randeep Hooda. She will also be seen in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” which will release in Hindi and Telugu. A glimpse was shared of the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2”. The actress will be soon seen in an international project opposite Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan, also Urvashi Rautela has signed three-film deals with the Jio Studios.

 

 

