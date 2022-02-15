Valentine's Day 202: Kareena Kapoor celebrates with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, says ROFL pic

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor

Looks like Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor is having the sweetest Valentine's Day with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their son, Taimur.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Looks like Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor is having the sweetest Valentine's Day with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their son, Taimur.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the actor posted a picture of Saif, dressed in a comfy t-shirt, along with their super excited five-year-old son eating ice cream.

In the caption, Bebo wrote, "Is it Valentine's Day? Ok then lets ice cream...#forever two. Saifu and Tim Tim."

Arjun Kapoor jumped in the comments section and wrote, "Magnum !!!"Twinkle Khanna dropped a string of heart emoticons.Kareena and Saif are also doting parents to their son Jeh, who was born on February 21, 2021.

 

Tags:
Kareena KapoorKareena Kapoor newsSaif Ali KhanKareena Kapoor photosValentine's Day
