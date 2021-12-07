Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif wedding: Jaipur administration clarifies after lawyer complains 'marriage is causing trouble'

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding preparations are going on in full swing at Hotel Six Senses Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur.

Amid all the preparations, a complaint was filed on Monday by a Rajasthan-based advocate Naitrabind Singh Jadoun against the celebrity couple, venue manager, DC against the closure of the road leading to the Chauth Mata temple from December 6-12.

Reacting over it, now the Jaipur administration has given clarification regarding the same to the legal secretary over the complaint which was filed by the lawyer saying that 'marriage is causing trouble' for the devotees.

In his clarification, he has cleared the air saying that the route to the temple has not been diverted till date nor they have any plans for it.

He also clarified that the devotees will not have any problems because of it in the future as well.

For the unversed, Jadaun said in his complaint that he has no objection to the event.

"Chauth Ka Barwara accommodates a historical temple of Chauth Mata, which is centuries old. Everyday, hundreds of devotees visit the temple and offer their prayers. Hotel Six Senses is located on the way to the temple. The hotel manager has closed the road leading to the temple under the supervision of the District Collector from December 6-12. Due to this, the devotees are facing a lot of trouble in reaching the temple. For the next six days, the main road leading from Hotel Six Senses to the temple will be completely closed. In such a situation, keeping in mind the sentiments of the common man and the devotees, the way to the Chauth Mata temple should be opened from the front side of Hotel Six Senses," Jadaun said in his complaint.