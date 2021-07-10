हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal recalls his first audition nine years ago

Vicky Kaushal recalls his first audition nine years ago
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media on Saturday and shared a memory of his first audition.

The actor shared an old picture on Instagram Stories of his first audition as an actor held on July 10, 2012. The actor expressed gratefulness for his journey in the film industry.

"Today. 9 years back. Shukr," he wrote.

vicky

In the picture, Vicky is seen holding an audition whiteboard wearing a white T-shirt.

Vicky Kaushal's first leading role was in Neeraj Ghaywan's critically acclaimed and much-feted film "Masaan" in 2015. Later, he rose to prominence with roles in films like "Raazi", "Sanju", "Raman Raghav 2.0", "Lust Stories" and "Manmarziyaan".

His defining role was in the 2019 war drama "Uri: The Surgical Strike", for which he won the National Award as Best Actor.

Vicky's upcoming films are "Sardar Udham Singh", "Takht", "Sam Bahadur", "The Immortal Ashwatthama" and "Mr Lele".

