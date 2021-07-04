Vicky Kaushal welcomes his ‘buddy’ home, buys a swanky new Range Rover car

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Actor Vicky Kaushal, who recently grabbed all the limelight after setting a new record for himself with deadlifts after a slow post-COVID recovery is once again in news.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal, who recently grabbed all the limelight after setting a new record for himself with deadlifts after a slow post-COVID recovery is once again in news.

Yes, you read that right. Vicky dropped a picture of himself along with his new buddy. Well, the actor has bought a swanky new car whom he tagged as his buddy. 

Introducing his buddy with his fans, he wrote, “Welcome Home buddy!
Thank you Navnit Motors Jaguar Land Rover Mumbai, for an amazing experience.
@landrover.navnit motors @landrover_in..”

 

In the picture, we can see Vicky posing with his new Range Rover car and is all smiles while posing beside the all-new luxury SUV.

Range Rover is a 4x4 motor car produced by Land Rover, a marque and sub-brand of Jaguar Land Rover. The Range Rover line was launched in 1970 by British Leyland. It comes as a five-seater luxury SUV and has been priced between Rs 2.40 crores to Rs 4.38 crores and is available in eight different variants.

Well, this is not the only luxurious car which Vicky owns, he also has Mercedes Benz GLC and a BMW X5. 

On the work front, Vicky will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled 'Sam Bahadur'.

He also has the biopic of Udham Singh, titled 'Sardar Udham Singh' directed by Shoojit Sircar. The actor will also be seen in the comedy-drama 'Mr Lele'.

 

