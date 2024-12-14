Vijay Deverakonda And Other Tollywood Celebs Visit Allu Arjun’s Home After His Release From Jail

Hyderabad: Close family, friends and Tollywood colleagues met actor Allu Arjun at his residence after he was released from Chanchalguda Central jail on bail granted by Telangana High Court following his arrest a day ago in connection with the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre

The actor was arrested following the death of a woman during the premiere of his film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' on December 4.

Allu Arjun was granted bail after submitting a personal bond of Rs 50,000. The release was met with support from several industry peers and his family members, who gathered at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to stand by him.

His father-in-law, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, arrived to offer support, followed by his father, Allu Arvind, who also visited the actor.

Other prominent figures from the film industry, including actor Vijay Deverakonda, producer Dil Raju, and director Koratala Siva, were seen arriving at the actor's home.

#WATCH | Actor Vijay Deverakonda meets Actor Allu Arjun at the latter's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.



Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail today after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail yesterday on a personal bond of Rs 50,000

The star's legal team had earlier contested his arrest, leading to his release after spending a night in jail.

The actor expressed his gratitude towards his fans and well-wishers, and he reiterated his commitment to cooperating with the authorities.

Speaking to the media, Allu Arjun said, "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened."

The incident that led to Allu Arjun's arrest occurred during a chaotic scene at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4, when the actor arrived to attend the premiere of his latest film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

A large crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star, and the situation quickly escalated when Allu Arjun waved to the fans from the sunroof of his vehicle.

Police allege that this action contributed to the chaos that ensued, leading to the death of a woman named Revathi, while her son suffered injuries.

According to authorities, the actor's security team was responsible for pushing the crowd to clear the path for the actor's vehicle.

Despite being informed about the danger of the large crowd, police claim that Allu Arjun's team did not take prompt action to mitigate the situation.

The police further suggested that the actor's extended stay in the theatre after being alerted to the crowd's potential danger played a role in the tragedy.

Following his release, Allu Arjun addressed the media and said, "I'm a law-abiding citizen, there's nothing to worry, all is well... condolences to the family... it was an accident, nothing like that happened before, I have extended all support to her family... thank you to all of you."

During an earlier press conference, the actor had shared his deep shock regarding the tragic event.

"The incident that took place in the Sandhya theatre is very unfortunate... I'm shocked. It took me hours to process it and respond to the incident. I couldn't process it psychologically. It took me around 10 hours. We all blanked out when we heard the news," he remarked at the success meet for Pushpa 2.

The actor's legal team, led by lawyer Ashok Reddy, expressed dissatisfaction over the delays in Allu Arjun's release despite the court's decision. Reddy referred to the delay as an "illegal detention" and hinted at taking further legal action.

The arrest has sparked widespread reactions, with various political figures and celebrities expressing support for Allu Arjun.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KTR, and several other political figures condemned the arrest, while actors like Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan offered their solidarity with the actor.