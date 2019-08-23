close

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma gets into nineties mode for 'Hurdang'

"Gully Boy" actor Vijay Varma went through a series of look tests, and exchanged notes with director Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, to ace his part of a nineties college student from Allahabad in their upcoming film "Hurdang".

Prayagraj: "Gully Boy" actor Vijay Varma went through a series of look tests, and exchanged notes with director Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, to ace his part of a nineties college student from Allahabad in their upcoming film "Hurdang".

"We arrived at the final look after many trials. We wanted to get the milieu right and took references from many real life personal pictures from late 80s which the team had gathered for mood boarding," said the actor, who has grown a moustache for the film. 

"Sheetal Sharma is the designer on this film and we worked closely over many trials to get the vibe of Loha Singh (his character) right. Power and leadership are his main trials and we made sure it reflects in the styling."

The script, he said, has a lot of answers in explaining the political scenario of the 1990s and "what was the general sense of response by these characters to the times they were living in". 

