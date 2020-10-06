Vinod Khanna's birth anniversary: A look at his timeless work on-screen!

New Delhi: The legendary icon of Hindi cinema, actor Vinod Khanna breathed his last on April 27, 2017. The veteran star suffered an advanced bladder carcinoma - bladder cancer, due to which he had severe dehydration.

The dashing superstar of the 70s and 80s left behind a grieving a family, friends and an ocean of fan following who still miss the huge void created by his absence.

On his birth anniversary, let's take a look at 15 of his best Bollywood films:

Mere Apne (1971)

The film had Vinod Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha and Meena Kumari in the lead. It was Gulzar's debut directorial venture and was the remake of the National Award-winning Bengali film Apanjan.

Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971)

Directed by Raj Khosla, the film featured Dharmendra in the lead role and Vinod Khanna as the villain.

Gaddaar (1973)

The film was helmed by Harmesh Malhotra and starred Vinod Khanna, Yogeeta Bali and Pran in lead roles.

Imtihan (1974)

Actors Vinod Khanna, Tanuja and Bindu were seen together in the film directed by Madan Sinha. It happens to be a remake of Tamil film Nootrukku Nooru.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978)

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Raakhee, Rekha and Amjad Khan, the film was directed by Prakash Mehra. It was one of the top-grossing films that year.

Inkaar (1978)

The film was helmed by Raj N. Sippy and had Khanna in the lead role besides Vidya Sinha, Shreeram Lagoo, Amjad Khan and Helen.

Hatyara (1977)

The venture was directed by Surendra Mohan. It featured Pran, Moushumi Chatterjee, Vinod Khanna, Pradeep Kumar, Rakesh Roshan and Nirupa Roy in pivotal parts.

Kuchhe Dhaage (1973)

The action drama was helmed by Raj Khosla and was a commercial success. It starred Vinod Khanna in the lead role besides Moushumi Chatterjee and Kabir Bedi.

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

One of the best works of Khanna, the film is even now revered as a great work in the action-comedy genre. Helmed by Manmohan Desai, the film stars Vinod Khanna as 'Amar', Rishi Kapoor as 'Akbar' and Amitabh Bachchan as 'Anthony'.

Qurbani (1980)

This musical superhit action drama was directed by Feroz Khan. The film stars Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna, Zeenat Aman, Amjad Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Aruna Irani, Amrish Puri and Kadar Khan.

The Burning Train (1980)

The thriller drama is directed by Ravi Chopra and had an impressive ensemble cast. It stars Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Jeetendra, Neetu Singh, Vinod Mehra and Danny Denzongpa.

Kudrat (1981)

Written and directed by Chetan Anand, the family drama stars Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini in the main lead roles supported by Raaj Kumar, Priya Rajvansh and Vinod Khanna. The film won the Filmfare Award for Best Story that year.

Dayavan (1988)

The thriller venture featured Vinod Khanna, Feroz Khan and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles and Aditya Pancholi in a pivotal part. Directed by Feroz Khan, it was a remake of the Tamil film Nayagan (1987).

Suryaa: An Awakening (1989)

The film is directed by Esmayeel Shroff and stars Raaj Kumar, Vinod Khanna, Raj Babbar, Bhanupriya, Shakti Kapoor, Alok Nath and Amrish Puri.

Jurm (1990)

Directed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and produced by his brother Mukesh Bhatt, the film stars Meenakshi Sheshadri, Vinod Khanna, and Sangeeta Bijlani in the lead roles. It won both commercial and critical acclaim that year.

May your soul rest in eternal peace!