Viral: Anurag Kashyap's epic 'Yamraj' zinger after KRK claims he's dead

New Delhi: "Yamraj dropped me home," filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tweeted to Kamaal R Khan's entertainment website - KRK Box Office - after its Twitter handle declared him dead. The initial tweet by KRK Box Office read, "#RIP #AnuragKashyap! He was really a great storyteller! We will always miss you sir!" However, KRK Box Office later shared that the person who posted the tweet confused Anurag Kashyap to another person named Anurag Kapoor and offered an apology.

"We are very sorry that one of our staff misunderstood the name of #AnuragKapoor with #AnuragKashyap and published a wrong news about Anurag Kashyap Ji. RIP #AnuragKapoor Ji," the second tweet read.

However, Anurag Kashyap swiftly trolled KRK and came up with an epic response in Hindi. He wrote, "Kal Yamraj ke darshan hue. Aaj Yamraj khud ghar wapas chhod ke gaye. Bole - abhi to aur filmein banani hain tumhe. Tum film nahi banaoge aur bewakuf/bhakt uska boycott nahi karenge to unka jeevan sarthak nahi hoga. Unko sarthakta mile isliye wapas chhod gaye mujhe. (Saw Yamraj yesterday. He dropped me home today. He told me - you have to make more films now. if you don't make films, fools/devotees won't be able to boycott them and then, their lives won't have a purpose. To give their lives some meaning, Yamraj left me)."

Read the tweets here:

We are very sorry that one of our staff misunderstood the name of #AnuragKapoor with #AnuragKashyap and published a wrong news about Anurag Kashyap Ji. RIP #AnuragKapoor Ji! https://t.co/8qIzLYaw5w — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) September 13, 2020

कल यमराज के दर्शन हुए .. आज यमराज खुद घर वापस छोड़ के गए । बोले - अभी तो और फ़िल्में बनानी हैं तुम्हें । तुम फ़िल्म नहीं बनाओगे और बेवक़ूफ़/भक्त उसका boycott नहीं करेंगे , तो उनका जीवन सार्थक नहीं होगा। उनको सार्थकता मिले इसलिए वापस छोड़ गये मुझे। https://t.co/fHuZN6YQ5n — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 14, 2020

KRK is a self-appointed critic. He has been slammed by many celebs earlier. Just recently, Rakul Preet Singh gave him a sassy reply for trolling her for "buying alcohol" when she can actually seen coming out from a medical store in a video.