Viral: Preggers Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's 'family' photoshoot is goals!

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and ladylove Natasa Stankovic are expecting their first child together. The news was shared online by the stunning duo, surprising their fans to the fullest.

The gorgeous couple has shot for a photoshoot and we must say the 'family' picture is worth a freeze-frame. Hardik shared it on Instagram:

Earlier, Natasa posted her pictures flaunting the perfect pregnancy glow on her face.

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring earlier this year. The video created a flutter online at that point in time.

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies.

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with TV actor and friend Aly Goni.