हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Natasa Stankovic

Viral: Preggers Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's 'family' photoshoot is goals!

Earlier, Natasa posted her pictures flaunting the perfect pregnancy glow on her face. 

Viral: Preggers Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya&#039;s &#039;family&#039; photoshoot is goals!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and ladylove Natasa Stankovic are expecting their first child together. The news was shared online by the stunning duo, surprising their fans to the fullest. 

The gorgeous couple has shot for a photoshoot and we must say the 'family' picture is worth a freeze-frame. Hardik shared it on Instagram: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Family Photographer- @rahuljhangiani Hardik’s stylist - @nikitajaisinghani Natasa’s stylist - @soodpranav

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Earlier, Natasa posted her pictures flaunting the perfect pregnancy glow on her face. 

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring earlier this year. The video created a flutter online at that point in time.

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies. 

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with TV actor and friend Aly Goni.

 

Tags:
Natasa StankovicHardik PandyaNatasa Stankovic picsViralTrending
Next
Story

Alvida dost, says Richa Chadha in her heartfelt blog on 'old friend' Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism and much more
  • 10,03,832Confirmed
  • 25,602Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,33,82,020Confirmed
  • 5,80,038Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT52S

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will reach Leh at that place where India China soldiers face off