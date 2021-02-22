Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma don’t have servants at home, says former selector

India skipper Virat Kohli and his Bollywood star wife are without a doubt one of India’s top power couple. Their combined net worth will easily be in excess of Rs 1200 crore, according to reports but the couple remain humble and down to earth in spite of their financial stature.

Former senior Indian team selector Sarandeep Singh revealed that Kohli is ‘down-to-earth' both on and off the field. “If you see him (Kohli) in the matches, he’s always charged up while batting and fielding. So it seems like he’s always hot and arrogant, and doesn’t listen to anyone. But no, he’s as down-to-earth as he seems aggressive on the field. In selection meetings, he was so polite. He always used to listen to everyone and then finally come to a decision,” Sarandeep Singh was quoted as saying by website Sportskeeda.

“At his home, there are no servants. He and his wife will serve food to everyone. What else do you want? Virat always sits with you, chats with you, and goes out for dinner with you. All the other players have so much respect for him. He's very down-to-earth and strong-willed,” the former India off-spinner added.

Kohli and Anushka reportedly stay in a plush flat in Worli which costs over Rs 34 crore. So it is indeed surprising that the Indian skipper doesn’t employ any servants at his home. Kohli and Anushka recently became proud parents to a daughter, who they have named Vamika.

“Whenever Virat comes, team meetings used to go on for 1, 1.5 hours. Virat is a good listener. I don't know what people think about him,” Sarandeep Singh recalled.

“On the field, he needs to be that way because he’s the captain. He’s the one who’ll handle the pressure on the ground and make decisions in the heat of the moment,” Sarandeep added.

Meanwhile, the Kohli-led Indian team will square off in a Day/Night Pink Ball Test against England starting from Wednesday (February 24).