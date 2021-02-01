हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma share first glimpse of baby girl, call her Vamika - See first pic!

Virat and Anushka got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma share first glimpse of baby girl, call her Vamika - See first pic!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl earlier this month on January 11, 2021. Anushka took to Instagram and shared baby girl's name as 'Vamika'. 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also shared the first glimpse of their adorable newborn daughter Vamika. While glowing mama Anushka holds the baby girl, daddy Virat Kohli can be seen looking at the little munchkin in this awwdorable picture. 

Take a look: 

Anushka wrote in the caption: We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy

The couple had requested the paparazzi to not click the baby pictures and even sent out a personalised gift hampers. 

Virat and Anushka got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.

 

