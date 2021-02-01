हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli name their daughter Vamika; here's what it means!

Soon after Anushka Sharma revealed the name of her baby girl as Vamika, fans wanted to know the meaning of this adorable name. By a common definition, the word Vamika refers to Goddess Durga's form. It stands for Maa Durga's alternative name, as per reports. 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli name their daughter Vamika; here&#039;s what it means!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have revealed the name of their baby girl as Vamika. The duo was blessed with a baby girl earlier this month on January 11, 2021. 

Anushka took to Instagram and shared the baby girl's name as 'Vamika'. 

WHAT DOES THE MEANING OF VAMIKA?

Soon after Anushka Sharma revealed the name of her baby girl as Vamika, fans wanted to know the meaning of this adorable name. By a common definition, the word Vamika refers to Goddess Durga's form. 

It stands for Maa Durga's alternative name, as per reports. 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also shared the first glimpse of their adorable newborn daughter Vamika. While glowing mama Anushka holds the baby girl, daddy Virat Kohli can be seen looking at the little munchkin in this awwdorable picture. 

Earlier, the couple had requested the paparazzi to not click the baby pictures and even sent out a personalised gift hampers. 

Virat and Anushka got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anushka SharmaVirat Kohlianushka sharma babyvirat kohli babyVirushkavamikaVirat Kohli Anushka Sharmavamika baby namevamika meaning
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone hail 'Nari Shakti' after PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address!
  • 1,07,57,610Confirmed
  • 1,54,392Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M30S

Union Budget 2021: Ujjwala scheme will add 1 crore more people