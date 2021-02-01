Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli name their daughter Vamika; here's what it means!

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have revealed the name of their baby girl as Vamika. The duo was blessed with a baby girl earlier this month on January 11, 2021.

Anushka took to Instagram and shared the baby girl's name as 'Vamika'.

WHAT DOES THE MEANING OF VAMIKA?

Soon after Anushka Sharma revealed the name of her baby girl as Vamika, fans wanted to know the meaning of this adorable name. By a common definition, the word Vamika refers to Goddess Durga's form.

It stands for Maa Durga's alternative name, as per reports.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also shared the first glimpse of their adorable newborn daughter Vamika. While glowing mama Anushka holds the baby girl, daddy Virat Kohli can be seen looking at the little munchkin in this awwdorable picture.

Earlier, the couple had requested the paparazzi to not click the baby pictures and even sent out a personalised gift hampers.

Virat and Anushka got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.