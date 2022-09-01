Vivek Agnihotri announces new project on Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi: ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri often stays in the news for his films, views and opinions.While the audience is always eager to see what the filmmaker has to offer next, he finally brought an announcement of his collaboration with Abhishek Agarwal Arts to bring in stories rooted in Bharat and that contribute to Indic Renaissance.

While taking to his social media, the director shared a post with glimpses of his meeting with Mr. & Mrs. Tej Narain Agrawal, Indian film Producers, who has worked predominantly in Bollywood. He mentioned in the caption about the meeting writing - "Taking our commitment forward with conviction, courage, and collaboration with @AbhishekOfficl. Blessed by Ganapati Bappa. And the people of Bharat."

Fans of the filmmakers were quick to reply on the post. “We need more such channels which bring us the stories of India, Its Indian-ness, & its Glorious past & Phenomenal Future!” replied one user. “Waiting for the epic blockbuster!” replied another.

Moreover, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri recently took a break from his social media as he wants to concentrate on his upcoming projects. The filmmaker earlier had a spat with director Anurag Kashyap when the latter said that his film ‘The Kashmir Files’ should not be picked for the Oscars. In response to this, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri had tweeted, “Important: The vicious, genocide-denier lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of #Dobaaraa."

Recently, the filmmakers had also penned a long note on the dark side of Bollywood where he talked about how people fall into drugs and alcohol when the dreams are shattered.