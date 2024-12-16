Vivek Oberoi Recalls About Massive Downfall, Was Worried To Run The House And Pay EMIs

Mumbai: Vivek Oberoi recently opened up about the ups and downs of his career at a Franchise India event, reflecting on how the entertainment industry can be both rewarding and unforgiving. Sharing his experiences, Oberoi spoke candidly about the challenges of dealing with a career slump, financial struggles, and the pressure to maintain a certain lifestyle as an actor.

On the industry’s unpredictability:

He highlighted how fleeting success can be in Bollywood, “The film industry has been that kind of industry where one night you feel like you’ve made it, with everybody lining up behind you, spending crores for your time. And then, you hit a lean patch, for whatever reasons.”

Oberoi revealed how he used to measure his success by the number of bouquets he received on his birthday. “When you’re doing well, there’s no place in the house for the bouquets from producers, directors, and co-stars. But when your films aren’t doing well, the number of bouquets starts to reduce, and you realise, ‘Oh! I’m not doing too well, am I?’”

On financial struggles and societal perception:

Despite his celebrity status, Oberoi admitted that he faced financial pressures, including worries about paying EMIs and running his household. He explained the cost of maintaining a certain perception in the public eye, "Actors are required to create a perception, and maintaining that perception costs money. People assume, ‘He’s an actor, what problems could he possibly have?’ But actors also have their problems. They are used to a certain lifestyle, and it comes with its own expenses."

Vivek shared how overcoming these struggles has empowered him today. He no longer feels the need to take on projects solely for financial reasons,” Now, I don’t have to do a movie I don’t believe in or dislike just to ensure ‘dal-roti chalani hai’ or ‘EMI bharni hai.”

Vivek Oberoi’s journey in Bollywood has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. After making a stellar debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s Company (2002), which earned him critical acclaim and awards, he quickly rose to fame with successful films like Saathiya and Yuva, cementing his position as a promising young talent. However, his career trajectory took a sharp downturn due to a combination of personal controversies and professional setbacks.

One of the biggest turning points in Oberoi’s career was his very public feud with Salman Khan, which reportedly led to a significant backlash within the industry. Coupled with a string of box office failures, this feud affected his professional relationships, leaving him isolated in Bollywood. For a time, Oberoi struggled to regain his lost stardom, with many doors seemingly closed to him.

In recent years, Vivek Oberoi has reinvented himself, choosing diverse and meaningful roles that showcase his versatility as an actor. His performance in the Amazon Prime series Inside Edge earned him widespread acclaim, marking his successful foray into the digital space. He further proved his mettle with impactful roles in projects like Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty, where he embraced his talent for intense and layered characters.

With a renewed focus on his craft and a willingness to take on challenging projects, Oberoi has managed to carve out a niche for himself in the industry all over again.