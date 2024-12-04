Mumbai: Actor Vivek Oberoi recently opened up about his journey from being a Bollywood star to becoming a successful businessman. In an exclusive interview with Screen, Vivek candidly shared his struggles with the inner workings of the film industry and his decision to secure his independence by diversifying into business ventures.

Vivek, who has been part of 67 projects over a career spanning 22 years, described the entertainment industry as “a very insecure place.” Despite his strong performances and award-winning roles, he recounted how he faced a lack of work due to factors beyond his talent.

Referring to the period after his acclaimed performance in Shootout At Lokhandwala (2007), Vivek said, “The Ganpat song went viral, and I won awards. Naturally, I expected a lot of offers, but instead, I sat at home for 14 to 15 months after the film’s success.”

Disillusioned by the lack of opportunities, Vivek decided to change his approach around 2009. He shared, “I didn’t want to be in a situation where a lobby could decide my future or bully me into doing something just because they controlled things. That’s when I made a conscious decision to focus on building my economic independence.”

For Vivek, business became a lifeline. “Business was always my Plan B, and I decided cinema would be my passion, not my livelihood,” he explained. By doing so, Vivek says he gained freedom from the pressures of the film industry. “I didn’t want to sell my soul or suck up to anybody—it’s just not who I am. Some people may thrive in that environment, but for me, it was no way to live.”

Despite his struggles in Bollywood, Vivek has successfully redefined himself as an entrepreneur while continuing to work on selective film projects. His journey serves as an inspiration for those who wish to pursue their passions without compromising their values.

Today Vivek Oberoi has created an empire of worth Ra 1200 cr reportedly and he has become wealthiest actor compared to Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor. The actor was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force.



