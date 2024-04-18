Advertisement
NewsLifestylePeople
HARISH BHIMANI

Voice Behind 'Main Samay Hun' Monologue in Mahabharat, Now 78 Years Old: Meet The Veteran Icon Behind The Epic Narration

Unveiling the Legendary Narrator Harish Bhimani's Timeless Contribution to Mahabharat's Monologue. 
 

Edited By: Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2024, 06:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Voice Behind 'Main Samay Hun' Monologue in Mahabharat, Now 78 Years Old: Meet The Veteran Icon Behind The Epic Narration (Image : Instagram )

Recall the unforgettable line "Main samay hoon..." from BR Chopra's epic 'Mahabharat,' experiencing a resurgence in popularity. It was the talented voiceover artist Harish Bhimani who brought the Sutradhar's voice to life on the show.

Harish Bhimani's iconic voice became synonymous with households following the 1988 telecast of B.R. Chopra’s epic. Since then, the multi-talented writer-anchor-filmmaker has been hailed as the nation's foremost voice-over artist.

with his captivating voice retaining its timeless allure, even to this day.

When asked about his experience, Harish Bhimani shared, "I was already a busy voice-over artist when B.R. Chopra and his team approached me. They were in search of a new style that would make history.

It took three trial sessions before we found the right fit. Working with the entire team was effortless. Nobody anticipated that the narrator of a series would gain such immense popularity.

The credit belongs to the screenplay and dialogue writers, as well as the captivating visualization that captivated the entire nation. I'm thankful to the show's creators for trusting me and offering me the opportunity to narrate the greatest tale of all time." he added

Reflecting on how he secured the role in the 1980s, Bhimani remarked, "I had already established myself as a recognized voiceover artist at that time, perhaps that's why I was chosen as the narrator."

The Veteran Artist has also written some popular TV serials including ‘Khandaan’, ‘Sukanya’, ‘Grahan’ ‘Choti Badi Baatein’ and directed films. 

When asked whether he was the first choice for the narrator, Chopra Saab considered Dilip Kumar for the role of the narrator, but due to some reasons the idea was dropped,  Chopra Saab heard my voice on the radio and liked it, and the rest became history. 
 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Israel going to bring a big storm?
DNA Video
DNA: The hidden dangers of protein powders
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Mamata Banerjee's riot politics!
DNA Video
DNA: Is Constitution going to be changed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's Enemies?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did some Muslim countries appear to help Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in jail
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Checked By Election Officials In Tamil Nadu
DNA
Countdown to Iran-Israel war begins
DNA
Which party will the country's Muslims support in the Lok Sabha elections?