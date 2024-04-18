Voice Behind 'Main Samay Hun' Monologue in Mahabharat, Now 78 Years Old: Meet The Veteran Icon Behind The Epic Narration

Recall the unforgettable line "Main samay hoon..." from BR Chopra's epic 'Mahabharat,' experiencing a resurgence in popularity. It was the talented voiceover artist Harish Bhimani who brought the Sutradhar's voice to life on the show.

Harish Bhimani's iconic voice became synonymous with households following the 1988 telecast of B.R. Chopra’s epic. Since then, the multi-talented writer-anchor-filmmaker has been hailed as the nation's foremost voice-over artist.

with his captivating voice retaining its timeless allure, even to this day.

When asked about his experience, Harish Bhimani shared, "I was already a busy voice-over artist when B.R. Chopra and his team approached me. They were in search of a new style that would make history.

It took three trial sessions before we found the right fit. Working with the entire team was effortless. Nobody anticipated that the narrator of a series would gain such immense popularity.

The credit belongs to the screenplay and dialogue writers, as well as the captivating visualization that captivated the entire nation. I'm thankful to the show's creators for trusting me and offering me the opportunity to narrate the greatest tale of all time." he added

Reflecting on how he secured the role in the 1980s, Bhimani remarked, "I had already established myself as a recognized voiceover artist at that time, perhaps that's why I was chosen as the narrator."

The Veteran Artist has also written some popular TV serials including ‘Khandaan’, ‘Sukanya’, ‘Grahan’ ‘Choti Badi Baatein’ and directed films.

When asked whether he was the first choice for the narrator, Chopra Saab considered Dilip Kumar for the role of the narrator, but due to some reasons the idea was dropped, Chopra Saab heard my voice on the radio and liked it, and the rest became history.

