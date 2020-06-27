हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Wajid Khan

Wajid Khan's loss is 'like losing a piece of my heart': Sajid Khan

Earlier this month, Wajid Khan, of Bollywood composers Sajid-Wajid, died at the age of 42.

Wajid Khan&#039;s loss is &#039;like losing a piece of my heart&#039;: Sajid Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood composer-singer Sajid Khan says losing his brother Wajid Khan was like losing a piece of his heart, adding that Wajid continues to live in everyone's hearts thanks to his art.

"This time has been extremely hard for us. Wajid was one of the most generous and kind individuals. One thing we will always remember is his laugh; his attitude towards life and the art is what gave soul to the music we made," Sajid said.

"It's like losing a piece of my heart but like I've said before, my brother is a legend and legends don't die," Sajid added.

Earlier this month, Wajid Khan, of Bollywood composers Sajid-Wajid, died at the age of 42.

Post his demise, he will be seen in the music reality show MX Player's "Times Of Music", creating music with his brother. They recreate the popular song "Akele hain toh kya gham hai", which Anand-Milind composed for "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak" in the show.

 

Tags:
Wajid KhanSajid KhanWajid Khan deathmusic composerBollywoodsinger
Next
Story

Kiara Advani misses her girl gang, shares throwback pics on Instagram!
  • 5,08,953Confirmed
  • 15,685Deaths

Full coverage

  • 98,01,958Confirmed
  • 4,94,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M42S

Zee Top 20: Top 20 News of the day