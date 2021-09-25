हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidharth Shukla

Wanted to cast Sidharth Shukla for upcoming song: Shahzeb Azad

Shahzeb Azad, who produced the music video 'SubhanAllah' starring Rashami Desai, says he wanted to cast late TV actor Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai for the song but Sidharth's untimely demise left his wish unfulfilled.

Wanted to cast Sidharth Shukla for upcoming song: Shahzeb Azad
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shahzeb Azad, who produced the music video 'SubhanAllah' starring Rashami Desai, says he wanted to cast late TV actor Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai for the song but Sidharth's untimely demise left his wish unfulfilled.

He said: "I was in talks with Sidharth Shukla for my upcoming music alongside Rashami Desai. But unfortunately, it will never happen. The sudden demise of Sidharth has left us in shock. I really wanted to treat their fans."

Fans had loved and enjoyed watching them earlier together in television drama 'Dil Se Dil Tak' and reality television show 'Bigg Boss 13'. Rashami and Sidharth had several fights in 'Bigg Boss 13' but besides that there were some sweet moments also for which they were in the news. Sidharth Shukla died on September 2 due to a heart attack at the age of 40.

Rashami Desai also opened up on Sidharth and said: "I definitely miss him. Even now I couldn't accept the fact that he is no more with us. The time I realise that he is no more I feel hurt and broken."

Expressing gratitude to her fans for the success of the song she added: "I'm really thankful to my fans for loving my song and definitely I will treat them more in coming times. The success was only possible due to them."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sidharth ShuklaRashami DesaiSidharth Shukla deathSid heart attackDil Se Dil Takbigg boss 13 winner
Next
Story

Kartik Aaryan gets emotional as ‘Freddy’ nears a ‘Tough Goodbye’

Must Watch

PT7M40S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Sep 25, 2021