Why Is Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Targeting Salman Khan: What We Know So Far

Mumbai: Politician Baba Siddiqui was shot dead two days ago and his death left everyone shocked. Baba Siddiqui's death left everyone heartbroken who was close to him especially his friend and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. It is claimed that Lawrence Bishnoi's gang member killed Baba Siddiqui as he was helping the superstar. A post claimed," We do not have any enmity with anyone but whoever helps Salman Khan and the Dawood gang, keep your accounts in order ('hisab-kitaab kar lena')". Police are still verifying the authenticity of the post.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi was born in 1993 and he was just 5 years old during the blackbuck poaching case in 1998. He grew up in Abohar before moving to Chandigarh in 2010 to attend DAV college. In 2011, Bishnoi honed the Punjab University Campus Students Council where he met Goldy Brar. Their connection led them from university to politics to criminal activities. Today they are the popular criminals in Punjab and Haryana.

But why is Lawrence Bishnoi after Salman Khan's life?

A few months ago, there was an open firing done outside Salman Khan's house to scare the actor and his family. According to IANS, Lawrence Bishnoi is after Salman Khan's life after the blackbuck poaching case in 1998. Bishnoi became a public name after he allegedly issued death threats to Salman Khan. The gangster reportedly wants the superstar to apologise and accept the crime that was allegedly against him for killing two blackbucks while shooting for his film Hum Saath Saath Hai in Rajasthan.

Bishnoi had reportedly sent a threat directly to Salman Khan that he would be killed in Jodhpur and only then he will understand who they were," Salman Khan will be killed here in Jodhpur... Then, he will know who we really are".

Over the years Bishnoi gang has been involved in brutal killings including Punjabi sensation Sidhu Moose Wala who was too shot dead by Bishnoi gang members in 2022. Goldy Brar a gang member took the responsibility of killing the singer.

Why was Sidhu Moose Wala brutally murdered by Bishnoi Gang

Goldy Brar took the responsibility of killing Moose Wala, and revealing the reason behind it he told to India Today,"

Sidhu Moose Wala was an egoistic person. He misused his political and money power. It was necessary to teach him a lesson, and he was taught one," Goldy Brar said.

"He had personally harmed us, made some mistakes that were unforgivable, so we had to punish him. When a rich man has close ties with top police officers and when the government doesn't do justice, how can we expect justice from the courts? So, we sought justice ourselves".

Salman Khan devastated by Baba Siddique's death

Ever since Baba Siddique's death by Bishnoi gang members the security of superstar Salman Khan has been tightened. Despite all the threats and tension Salman Khan arrived at Baba Siddique's house after his death and he looked devastated.