Will go by SC ruling in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Ashok Chavan on CBI probe

New Delhi: Maharashtra government has once again reiterated that CBI probe is not necessary in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, saying that Mumbai police is still investigating it.

Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan said: "Will go by SC ruling in Sushant case and whatever the apex court decides, the government will follow."

Meanwhile, the Bihar government and Rhea Chakraborty, against whom an FIR has been filed in Patna for allegedly abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, have filed their written submissions in the top court on the actress' plea seeking transfer of the FIR to Mumbai.

Rhea said that transfer of investigation to the CBI at the behest of Bihar Police was without the state's jurisdiction in the case.

The Bihar government, in its submission filed through its lawyer Keshav Mohan, said:

"It is apparent that it is on account of political pressure in the State of Maharashtra that neither the FIR has been registered by the Mumbai Police nor did they extend any cooperation to Bihar Police in discharging their obligation to conduct investigation expeditiously."

The submission, settled by senior advocate Mainder Singh, said that nothing further is called for in the present Transfer Petition of Rhea and it deserved to be rejected or disposed of.

On August 11, 2020, the Bihar government had the Supreme Court that 'political clout' has not allowed Mumbai Police to even register an FIR in the Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide cas, even as the Maharashtra government maintained Bihar completely lacks jurisdiction in the matter.

The FIR in Patna has been registered against Rhea Chakraborty and others for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14, 2020. His fans, family and well-wishers have been pressing for a CBI probe, suspecting a foul play.

(With PTI inputs)