World Book Day 2020: Sonali Bendre, Twinkle Khanna, Mouni Roy, Sonam Kapoor to Shweta Tiwari - actresses who love to read!

New Delhi: Every year on April 23 is celebrated as World Book Day or International Day of the Book. Also known as the World Book and Copyright Day, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) promotes reading, publishing, and copyright through this day.

The day was first celebrated back in 1995. However, a similar event is observed in the UK and Ireland in the month of March. While it is extremely important to read as much as you can to be able to have a wider perspective, seldom we get time in our daily busy routine to sneak out some time for a book.

But there are book lovers who manage to read and read, no matter what time of the day. We thought listing out a few popular celebrities who simply love to read and recommend reading to others too. Take a look and grab a book now:

Sonali Bendre:

The actress is a voracious reader and also successfully runs 'Sonali's Book Club' (SBC) which promotes reading and often engages in an interactive session too. The actress kept SBC running even while battling cancer and undergoing treatment in New York. Kudos to the fighter!

Sonam Kapoor:

The actress has always been vocal about her love for reading. She has often been clicked with a book in her hand during her airport spottings.

Mouni Roy:

This Bong beauty is one star who swears by books. Her social media account is full of pictures where she can be seen immersed in reading. She also pens thoughtful captions which show her love for literature and poetry.

Shweta Tiwari:

Television's famous face Shweta Tiwari is a book lover who has more often than not shared her love for reading. Much like Mouni, Shweta's Instagram too is a solid proof of how much of a bookworm she is.

Twinkle Khanna:

This B-Town actress turned author's tongue-in-cheek column with a newspaper daily has a separate fanbase. She loves to read, recommend and promote books which she likes. And we love Mrs Funnybones for her sparking sarcasm.

Celebrate the love for books this special day!