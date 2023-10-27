Yami Gautam Reveals People Were Hesitant On Her Doing Comedy Film Bala

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam Dhar has had two very remarkable years; 2022 and 2023, in which she delivered a series of outstanding performances that solidified her position as a quality actor. Since her debut film, Yami Gautam has consistently captivated audiences with her exceptional acting skills.

Her ability to connect with the masses through her comedic roles is a testament to her versatile talent. While she has appeared in several comedy films throughout her impressive career, it was her role in the 2019 release 'Bala' which she did right after a film like 'Uri: A Surgical Strike', which surely opened up to good box office numbers that left an enduring impression on millions!

Recently, as she appeared in an interview, she opened up about people's reactions to her doing comedy films. Throwing light on the same, Yami said, "After Uri, 'Bala' was another film that year, where I thought the character was very interesting, a comedy. I don't think in our country, an actress gets a chance to do a lot of comedy. Manorama is one of my favourite actresses, and Sridevi is one of my fave actresses."

"I think very few actresses are allowed to do good comedy, so when this opportunity came to me. I was like, I have to do it definitely. And. When I got this role. After meeting him, a lot of people told me... We told Amar that are you sure you have to take Yami? She looks very serious. Because I don't hang around so much. I don't meet people in many places. But thanks to Amar. He was sure I would do this. Most memorable role of my career!"

Be it the silver screen or OTT platform, Yami has had a rollercoaster of successes, one after the other! Post her recent theatrical release, 'OMG 2', she has received immense love for playing the role of a lawyer.

The actress will be next seen in the caper comedy named, ' Dhoom Dhaam'.



