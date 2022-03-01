हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam ties up with NGOs to support victims of sexual assault

Actress Yami Gautam has joined hands with two NGOs -- Majlis and Pari (People Against Rape in India) -- to support victims of sexual assault and to work for their rehabilitation.

Yami Gautam ties up with NGOs to support victims of sexual assault
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actress Yami Gautam has joined hands with two NGOs -- Majlis and Pari (People Against Rape in India) -- to support victims of sexual assault and to work for their rehabilitation.

 

"Today with great pride I would like to share that I have joined hands with two NGOs who are constantly supporting and working towards the rehabilitation of victims of sexual assault," Yami said.

She elaborated that women's safety still has a long way to go and her association with the NGOs for the cause emanates from this very subject.

 

"The need to work on these issues stems from the women's safety issues which still exist. While some progress has been made, there's a long way to go still," she said.

"My association with the NGOs is just the beginning and in the near future, I would like to contribute further in helping to procure better resources to protect and support women from all walks of life," she added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yami Gautamties upNGOsMajlis and PariSexual assaultRehabilitation
Next
Story

Farhan Akhtar condoles death of Indian student in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Must Watch

PT4M5S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: PM Modi meets students returned from Ukraine