Ye rassi kyu bandhi hai, netizens troll Urfi Javed as she bares it all in quirky braless outfit

NEW DELHI: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has been making headlines lately for her risque fashion statements. The 24-year-old actress-model has garnered criticism for her choice of clothing.

On Tuesday, Urfi Javed took to Instagram and dropped few pictures of herself in which she is seen wearing a rather ‘revealing’ corset and dupatta. She flaunted her midriff in a see-through corset outfit. As expected, her fans were left divided by her latest look and questioned her fashion sense. Some of them even went ahead and asked if she goes braless every time dresses up for a photoshoot.

"Ye Rassi Kyu Bandhi Hai?" wrote a fan. Another one added, "Ye bra pehenti hi nahi hai" A fan, who seemed impressed by her look, wrote, "Glamorous hot look."

Urfi Javed has been trolled several times for opting for revealing outfits when stepping out in public. And she is known to go overboard for going overboard with her experiment and showing too much skin. The actor, not just wear those looks, which she claims are her 'designs' but also walks on the streets of Mumbai in those extremely risky pieces of outfits. Fortunately this time, she concluded with a simple photoshoot.

Urfi is quite popular on Instagram and enjoys a fan following of 2 million. Everytime she shares a post, the comment section gets filled with interesting remarks right from her choice of clothing to how she goes truly daring. Not many know that she has often bee tagged as the female Ranveer Singh, referring to the Bollywood actor’s ultra ‘cool’ sense of style.

