Zakir Hussain Dies At 73: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay, Kareena And More Celebs Greive Death Of The Legendary; 'Gone Too Soon'

Mumbai: The news of legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain’s demise at the age of 73 has left the entire nation and the global music fraternity in deep shock. Bollywood celebrities and prominent figures from various fields have expressed their sorrow and paid heartfelt tributes to the late artist.

Kamal Haasan, in his emotional note on social media, said, “Zakir Bhai! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art. Goodbye and thank you. #ZakirHussain.” He also shared a nostalgic picture with the maestro.

Zakir Bhai ! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art.

Goodbye and Thank you.#ZakirHussain pic.twitter.com/ln1cmID5LV — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 16, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan remembered him as a genius and tweeted, “A genius .. an unmatched maestro .. an immeasurable loss .. Zakir Hussain .. has left us.”

T 5224 - .. a very sad day .. December 15, 2024

Kangana Ranaut, sharing an old video of Zakir Hussain performing, wrote,"You made India richer. Thank you for your contribution.”

Akshay Kumar also expressed his grief, saying,"Very pained to know about the sad demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain Saab. He was truly a treasure for our country’s musical heritage. Om Shanti.”

Very pained to know about the sad demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain Saab. He was truly a treasure for our country’s musical heritage. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/a5TWDMymfZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 16, 2024

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture with the maestro and lauded him with his name and mentioned he will be forever in people's heart.

Zakir Hussain, known for his extraordinary talent and contributions to Indian classical music, reportedly passed away in a San Francisco hospital due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare lung disease. His unparalleled legacy in music will continue to inspire generations to come.

This marks the end of an era, and his demise is an irreplaceable loss to Indian classical music and the global music landscape.

