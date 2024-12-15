Zakir Hussain, Legendary Tabla Maestro, Passes Away At 73 - Confirms Family

Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla maestro and composer, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at the age of 73, confirmed his family. Hussain was admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital in United States with heart related problems, his friend and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia told PTI on Sunday.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also confirmed the death of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain.

Hussain's manager Nirmala Bachani earlier told the news agency, "He has been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco for a heart related problem for the last two weeks." The US-based tabla maestro had been battling blood pressure issues, according to Bachani.

Ustad Zakir Hussain: Story Of The Tabla Maestro

Ustad Zakir Hussain was born on March 9, 1951 in Maharashtra. He completed his early education at St. Michael's High School in Mahim and graduated from St. Xavier's College, where he also deepened his knowledge of music and academics.

The Bombay-born, eldest son of legendary tabla player Allah Rakha, Zakir Hussain followed in his father's footsteps to become a global icon. Hussain was married to Antonia Minnecola, a Kathak dancer and teacher. The couple has two daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.

In a career spanning six decades, Zakir Hussain collaborated with several renowned artists, both Indian and international. His 1973 project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist T.H. 'Vikku' Vinayakram was groundbreaking. The collaboration fused Indian classical music with jazz, creating a unique sound never heard before. Throughout his career, Hussain won five Grammy Awards, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Hussain, regarded as one of India’s most renowned classical musicians, received the Padma Shri, one of the country’s highest civilian honors, in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

The Tabla legend also appeared in several films, including Saaz and Heat and Dust. His latest film, Monkey Man, was released in 2024.

Social Media Flooded With Heartfelt Tributes

The Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani posted on X social media platform that “the world has lost a rhythm it can never replace”. “Ustad Zakir Hussain, our maestro whose tabla beats will forever echo in the soul of India, leaves behind his inimitable form of timeless art. His legacy is an eternal 'taal', resonating through generations to come. RIP,” Gautam Adani said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed deepest condolences on ‘x’, he wrote, “The news of the demise of the great tabla player Ustad Zakir Hussain ji is extremely sad. His demise is a great loss for the music world. My condolences are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. Ustad Zakir Hussain ji has left behind such a legacy of his art, which will always remain alive in our memories.”

Union Minister, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia shared a clip of Hussain playing Tabla, he wrote, “The bols (voice) of Zakir Hussain Ji's tabla spoke a universal language, crossing borders, cultures, and generations. This clip perfectly encapsulates how we will remember him and celebrate his legacy. The sound and vibrations of his rhythm will resonate in our hearts forever. My deepest condolences to his family, fans, and loved ones. Om Shanti.”

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also shared his deep condolences on ‘X’ saying, “The passing away of Ustad Zakir Hussain Sahab leaves our world of culture poorer. Making his fingers dance on the dayan and bayan, he took Indian Tabla to the global stage and will always be synonymous with its intricate rhythms. A doyen of music, a stalwart of creativity whose works endeared him to people across generations. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. My heartfelt condolences to his family, disciples and countless admirers.”

West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee wrote on social media platform ‘X’, her post read, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely death of Ustad Zakir Hussain, the renowned maestro and one of the greatest tabla players of all times. This is a huge loss for the country and his millions of admirers across the planet. I convey my sincere condolences to the family, fraternity and followers of the great artist.”

When reports of Zakir Hussain's ill health surfaced earlier, prayers started pouring in on social media wishing for his speedy recovery.

Senior broadcast journalist Pervaiz Alam took to X to share the news, citing the musician’s brother-in-law Ayub Aulia. "Ustad Zakir Hussain, Tabla player, percussionist, composer, former actor and the son of legendary Tabla player, Ustad Allah Rakha is not well. He’s being treated for serious ailments in a San Francisco hospital, USA, informed his brother in law, Ayub Aulia in a phone call with me. Aulia sahab, based in London, has requested Zakir’s followers to pray for his speedy recovery," he wrote in a post.

Bhajan singer Anup Jalota shared a video message, captioned: “Praying for the speedy recovery of the tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain. May his health and rhythm return stronger than ever.”