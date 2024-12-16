Mumbai: The legendary Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain’s demise at the age of 73 has left his fans, admirers, and the global music community heartbroken. As people pay tribute to his extraordinary legacy, his last social media post has gone viral, offering a glimpse into his serene and reflective personality.

On October 29, Zakir Hussain shared a video capturing the beauty of trees as their leaves changed colors. The post was captioned, “Just sharing a wonder moment.” The simplicity and mindfulness of his last post have struck a chord with his fans, who are now revisiting it as a poignant reminder of his appreciation for life and nature.

Fans have flooded the comments section with messages of mourning, gratitude, and admiration for the maestro. Zakir Hussain’s passing marks the loss of a true icon, but his music, wisdom, and moments like these will continue to inspire generations.

Renowned tabla maestro succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare and progressive lung disease, at a hospital in San Francisco. Zakir Hussain was celebrated globally for his mastery of the tabla and his ability to seamlessly blend Indian classical music with international genres. His contributions not only elevated Indian music on the global stage but also redefined the boundaries of rhythm and percussion.