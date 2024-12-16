Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2832260https://zeenews.india.com/people/zakir-hussains-last-social-media-post-goes-viral-after-his-death-shared-a-wonder-moment-2832260.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ZAKIR HUSSAIN

Zakir Hussain's Last Social Media Post Goes Viral After His Death, Shared A Wonder Moment

Zakir Hussain dies at the age of 73; his last post goes viral. 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2024, 11:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Zakir Hussain's Last Social Media Post Goes Viral After His Death, Shared A Wonder Moment Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The legendary Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain’s demise at the age of 73 has left his fans, admirers, and the global music community heartbroken. As people pay tribute to his extraordinary legacy, his last social media post has gone viral, offering a glimpse into his serene and reflective personality.

On October 29, Zakir Hussain shared a video capturing the beauty of trees as their leaves changed colors. The post was captioned, “Just sharing a wonder moment.” The simplicity and mindfulness of his last post have struck a chord with his fans, who are now revisiting it as a poignant reminder of his appreciation for life and nature.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zakir Hussain (@zakirhq9)

Fans have flooded the comments section with messages of mourning, gratitude, and admiration for the maestro. Zakir Hussain’s passing marks the loss of a true icon, but his music, wisdom, and moments like these will continue to inspire generations.

Renowned tabla maestro succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare and progressive lung disease, at a hospital in San Francisco. Zakir Hussain was celebrated globally for his mastery of the tabla and his ability to seamlessly blend Indian classical music with international genres. His contributions not only elevated Indian music on the global stage but also redefined the boundaries of rhythm and percussion.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
DNA Video
DNA: Women to Receive Rs. 2100 Under Kejriwal’s New Scheme! How?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Bangladesh’s Deadly Plot Against India
DNA Video
DNA: Sarataj Horse Gains Spotlight Ahead of Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Fairness Cream Company Penalized for False Claims
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Syria in 48 Hours
DNA Video
DNA: Can Heart Think? Shocking Scientific Discovery
NEWS ON ONE CLICK