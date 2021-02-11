हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Zee Poll: Twitterati support to Kangana Ranaut dwindles after initial lead over Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot

Twitterati support to Kangana Ranaut dwindled overnight as the majority of users voted in favour of Meryl Streep and 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot. As per the final poll results, only 32.6% supported Kangana, while a majority of (63.8%) them rallied behind Hollywood leading ladies, and 3.6% of respondents remained undecided. 

Zee Poll: Twitterati support to Kangana Ranaut dwindles after initial lead over Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: With Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut comparing herself with the likes of Hollywood stars Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot, Zee News conducted a poll to assess how many users actually supported her statement. Initially, out of 2,021 votes counted till 7 PM on Thursday, 61.5% agreed with the 'Dhaakad' star, whereas 31.8% disagreed and 6.8% were doubtful and failed to comment.

However, Twitterati support to Kangana Ranaut dwindled overnight as the majority of users voted in favour of Meryl Streep and 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot.

As per the final poll results, only 32.6% supported Kangana, while a majority of (63.8%) them rallied behind Hollywood leading ladies - Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot - and 3.6% of respondents remained undecided. 

The poll was conducted in the wake of Kangana Ranaut's tweet, in which she wrote that she has raw talent like Meryl Streep and boasted that she can do action sequences with glamour just like Gal Gadot does. She tweeted: 

Her tweet left the Twitterati into splits. Several celebs, including television actors like Nakul Mehta and Karan Patel, trolled and made fun of Kangana's statement.

Notably, Meryl Streep has won several accolades, like Academy Awards and Golden Globe nominations, while Israeli actor Gal Gadot has garnered a huge fan following with Fast and Furious and Wonder Woman to her credit.

Kangana is also not far behind, as she has been bestowed with many national awards, including the most prestigious, Padma Bhushan.

