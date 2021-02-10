Ishaan Khatter, Richa Chadha take sly dig at Kangana Ranaut after she compares herself to Meryl Streep

New Delhi: Bollywood stars Ishaan Khatter and Richa Chadha took a sly dig at actress Kangana Ranaut after she compared herself to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot recently.

Ishaan shared a picture of three-time Oscar-winner Meryl Streep on his Instagram account along with her quote. “My achievement, if you can call it that, is that I've basically pretended to be extraordinary people my entire life, and now I'm being mistaken for one,” Meryl had made the statement in a 2006 address at Princeton University.

However, Ishaan did not say anything along with the quote. This is what the ‘A Suitable Boy’ actor posted:

On Tuesday, actress Richa Chadha tweeted a chart which she captioned as ‘Narcissistic Personality Disorder check list. Study well.’ Without mentioning anyone, Richa also posted about sociopaths.

NARCISSISTIC PERSONALITY DISORDER check list. Study well. pic.twitter.com/RnRYCpONMf — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 9, 2021

- Lack of empathy,

-inability to feel remorse,

- pathological liar

- manipulative

- NEVER accepts faults, shifts blame. https://t.co/iGfHG5CnjS pic.twitter.com/apLHMQYdxZ — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 9, 2021

Kangana had earlier that day shared pictures of her “massive transformation” from her upcoming movies ‘Thalaivi’ and ‘Dhaakad’. The actress had challenged everyone to find a better actress with ‘more range and brilliance of craft’ than her on this planet. Comparing herself to Streep and Gadot, she tweeted, “I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot.”

Twitter had a blast after Kangana compared herself to Hollywood veteran Streep, who holds the record for the most number of Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations. Slamming netizens for mocking her for her tweets, Kangana said in a fresh tweet, “Pls prove my claims wrong or illogical, will accept my statements as gloating disorder, if you can’t then you too have to accept, in this world of mediocre hyenas who will do anything to look through genuine talent Modesty is not good not at the cost of HONESTY. Snatch your due."

Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/fnW3D20o6K — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Anyone who is asking how many oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has, answer is none, come out of your slave mentality. High time you all find some self respect and self worth. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Ha ha ha bahut pareshaan hain librus, yeh Dekho renowned action director of Brave heart and many legendary Hollywood action films said I am better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action ...

Hahahahaha bechare librus aur tadpo. https://t.co/pVYxZhYUOM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

On Wednesday, defending her tweet, Kangana asked how many national awards Streep has won. She tweeted, “Anyone who is asking how many oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has, answer is none, come out of your slave mentality. High time you all find some self respect and self worth.”

The actress had also said that she can perform better stunts than Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise.