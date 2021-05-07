7th Pay Commission latest updates: Good news for Central govt employees, meeting over payment of 3 outstanding DA to be held this month?

New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission latest updates --In what would come as a huge relief for lakhs of Central government employees and pensioners, Minister for State for Finance, Anurag Thakur had in March this year told Parliament that they will get full benefits of dearness allowance starting July 1, with all the three pending installments being restored prospectively.

The three installments of dearness allowance for central government employees and DR for pensioners, due on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021, were frozen in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A meeting regarding was stipulated for May 8 which has also been postponed. Now media reports say that this meeting is expected to be held in the last week of this month.

Constant negotiations have been held between officials of the National Council of JCM, Department of Personal and Training (DoPT) and Department of Expenditure in the Ministry of Finance to resolve the matrix issue of the 7th Pay Commission. An important meeting between these officers was scheduled to be held on May 8 in this regard, but due to the spiralling rise in corona cases in the country, this meeting has been cancelled. Now this meeting can be held in the last week of this month.

On the agenda of this meeting, Shiv Gopal Mishra, secretary of the National Council of JCM, Staff Side, has purportedly said that they are in constant touch with the government. The payment of three installments of DA pending will be one of the main agenda, JCM has also told the central government that if it is not possible for them to pay three installments of dearness allowance at the same time, it will also give it to the central employees as partial payment.

The decision now to restore it from July, 2021 would benefit about 50 lakh central government employees and more than 65 lakh pensioners. However, any increase in DA from July 1 will only be effective from that day, meaning the employees would not get any arrears on non revision of DA for previous period.