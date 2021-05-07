Indian Railways cancels 28 trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi from May 9 – Check complete list of trains

New Delhi: A host of trains run by the Indian Railways will stand cancelled from May 9. These trains will remained cancelled amid the surge in the cases of Covid across the country

Indian Railways has decided to cancell 28 pairs of Rajdhani, Duranto, Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Express trains until further orders.

According to Railway Ministry officials, the railways has decided to cancel the Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Duranto, Vande Bharat, Jan Shatabdi Express trains from May 9 until further orders. The official said that the decision has been taken in the view of surge in the Covid cases and poor occupancy in the trains.

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE LIST of 28 CANCELLED TRAINS FROM MAY 9

SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh SHATABDI SPL running New Delhi and Kalka, Haryana (Train No: 02005) SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Kalka, Haryana (Train No: 02011) SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Amritsar, Punjab (Train No: 02013) SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Dehradun, Uttarakhand SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Amritsar (Train No: 02029) SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Kathgodam, Uttarakhand SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Chandigarh JAN SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Dehradun, Uttarakhand JAN SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Una, Himachal Pradesh DURONTO SPL running between New Delhi and Pune, Maharashtra DURONTO SPL running between New Delhi and Jammu Tawi, J&K KOTA-DDN SPL running between New Delhi and Kota, Rajasthan RAJDHANI SPL running between New Delhi and Chennai, Tamil Nadu has been cancelled from May 12 onwards RAJDHANI SPL running between New Delhi and Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh NDLS-SVDK EXP SPL running between New Delhi and Katra, J&K DEE-BKN SPL running between New Delhi and Bikaner, Rajasthan SHRI SHAKTI SPL running between New Delhi and Katra, J&K SAINIK SPL EXP running between New Delhi and Jaipur, Rajasthan DDN FESTIVAL SPL running between New Delhi and Dehradun, Uttarakhand SIDDHABALI SPL running between New Delhi and Kotdwar, Uttarakhand RAIL MOTOR SPL running between Kalka, Haryana and Shimla, Uttarakhand FESTIVAL SPL running between Kalka, Haryana and Shimla, Uttarakhand HIMACHAL EXP SPL running between New Delhi and Daulatpur Chowk, Himachal Pradesh YNRK-JAT EXP SPL running between Yog N Rishikesh and Jammu Tawi, J&K HEMKUNT SPL running between Rishikesh, Uttarakhand and Katra, J&K SASN-FZR EXP SPL running between Mohali, Punjab and Firozpur, Punjab VANDE BHARAT running between New Delhi and Katra, J&K

Meanwhile, the Eastern Railway has decided to discontinue 16 trains from May 7 due to poor patronization. In a tweet, Eastern Railway has requested passengers to plan their journey accordingly and has regretted the Inconvenience.

It may be recalled that in April, considering the severity of the situation in the aftermath of the second wave of COVID-19 and also owing to low passenger load, the Indian Railways has decided to cancell 40 train services.

