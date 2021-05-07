Indian Railways cancels 28 trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi from May 9 – Check complete list of trains

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

Indian Railways has decided to cancell 28 pairs of Rajdhani, Duranto, Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Express trains until further orders.  

New Delhi: A host of trains run by the Indian Railways will stand cancelled from May 9. These trains will remained cancelled amid the surge in the cases of Covid across the country

Indian Railways has decided to cancell 28 pairs of Rajdhani, Duranto, Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Express trains until further orders.

According to Railway Ministry officials, the railways has decided to cancel the Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Duranto, Vande Bharat, Jan Shatabdi Express trains from May 9 until further orders. The official said that the decision has been taken in the view of surge in the Covid cases and poor occupancy in the trains.

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE LIST of 28 CANCELLED TRAINS FROM MAY 9

  1. SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
  2. SHATABDI SPL running New Delhi and Kalka, Haryana (Train No: 02005)
  3. SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Kalka, Haryana (Train No: 02011)
  4. SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Amritsar, Punjab (Train No: 02013)
  5. SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Dehradun, Uttarakhand
  6. SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Amritsar (Train No: 02029)
  7. SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Kathgodam, Uttarakhand
  8. SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Chandigarh
  9. JAN SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Dehradun, Uttarakhand
  10. JAN SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Una, Himachal Pradesh
  11. DURONTO SPL running between New Delhi and Pune, Maharashtra
  12. DURONTO SPL running between New Delhi and Jammu Tawi, J&K
  13. KOTA-DDN SPL running between New Delhi and Kota, Rajasthan
  14. RAJDHANI SPL running between New Delhi and Chennai, Tamil Nadu has been cancelled from May 12 onwards
  15. RAJDHANI SPL running between New Delhi and Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
  16. NDLS-SVDK EXP SPL running between New Delhi and Katra, J&K
  17. DEE-BKN SPL running between New Delhi and Bikaner, Rajasthan
  18. SHRI SHAKTI SPL running between New Delhi and Katra, J&K
  19. SAINIK SPL EXP running between New Delhi and Jaipur, Rajasthan
  20. DDN FESTIVAL SPL running between New Delhi and Dehradun, Uttarakhand
  21. SIDDHABALI SPL running between New Delhi and Kotdwar, Uttarakhand
  22. RAIL MOTOR SPL running between Kalka, Haryana and Shimla, Uttarakhand
  23. FESTIVAL SPL running between Kalka, Haryana and Shimla, Uttarakhand
  24. HIMACHAL EXP SPL running between New Delhi and Daulatpur Chowk, Himachal Pradesh
  25. YNRK-JAT EXP SPL running between Yog N Rishikesh and Jammu Tawi, J&K
  26. HEMKUNT SPL running between Rishikesh, Uttarakhand and Katra, J&K
  27. SASN-FZR EXP SPL running between Mohali, Punjab and Firozpur, Punjab
  28. VANDE BHARAT running between New Delhi and Katra, J&K

Meanwhile, the Eastern Railway has decided to discontinue 16 trains from May 7 due to poor patronization. In a tweet, Eastern Railway has requested passengers to plan their journey accordingly and has regretted the Inconvenience.

It may be recalled that in April, considering the severity of the situation in the aftermath of the second wave of COVID-19 and also owing to low passenger load, the Indian Railways has decided to cancell 40 train services.

Indian RailwaysCOVID-19IRCTCIndian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation
