Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to retrieve lost or forgotten Aadhaar number online

New Delhi: Have you lost or forgotten your Aadhaar card number? You need not worry as you easily retrieve the 12-digit number by following a few simple steps, thanks to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which offers an easy facility to make changes to your Aadhaar Card online.

For those uninitiated, Aadhaar Card is one of the most crucial documents required for availing of several services offered by state-owned and private agencies. The 12-digit random number is required to open a bank account, a Demat account, or register your property.

It’s considered valid ID proof for most official purposes in India. That’s why knowing your Aadhaar number is a must. Otherwise, you can get into a lot of trouble while availing of services. So, if you have lost or forgotten the 12-digit number, then you can recover it by following a few simple steps.

Here’s how to recover lost of forgotten Aadhaar Card numbers online:

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website which is https://resident.uidai.gov.in/.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Aadhaar Services’ section from the dropdown menu.

Step 3: Select the ‘Retrieve Lost or Forgotten EID/UID’ option.

Step 4: On the next page, select the ‘Aadhaar No (UID)’ box.

Step 5: Enter your personal details such as name, your registered mobile number or email ID.

Step 6: Verify your details with the Captcha challenge.

Step 7: Select the ‘Send OTP’ button.

Step 8: You’ll need to select either a registered mobile number or Email ID.

Step 9: Enter the OTP to verify your details.

That's it. You will now get your lost or forgotten Aadhaar Card number.

