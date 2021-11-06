हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India GDP

Real GDP expected to grow at 8-9% YoY in Q2FY22: Report

According to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, India`s real GDP is expected to grow at 8-9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q2FY22. 

Real GDP expected to grow at 8-9% YoY in Q2FY22: Report

New Delhi: India`s real GDP is expected to grow at 8-9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q2FY22, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said. The real GDP is the inflation adjusted figure of all the finished goods and services produced in a country within a specific time period.

In a report, MOFSL said its in-house estimates suggest India`s real GDP grew at 8-9 per cent YoY in Q2FY22, marginally higher than "our expectations".

The second quarter GDP numbers have not yet been released. The macro-economic data points are slated to be released on November 30.

MOFSL said: "Looking at our EAI estimates, we believe that better growth was largely supported by massive government spending in 2QFY22."

Besides, the report said the economic activity for October 2021 appeared promising.

"Most of the indicators - PMI manufacturing, toll collections, e-way or vahaan registrations, mobility indicators, and power generation - improved last month."

However, the brokerage house`s preliminary estimates indicate that Economic Activity Index (EAI) for India`s GVA posted a seven-month low growth of 5.4 per cent YoY in September 2021 versus 11.7 per cent YoY in August 2021.

"Consequently, EAI-EVA grew 9.2 per cent YoY in 2QFY22 on account of lower growth in the aFarm and Non-Farm` sectors. Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Central government employees’ salaries could increase by Rs 8,100, here’s why

This further indicates the favourable base effect is waning off. Also Read: IndiGo Recruitment 2021: India’s biggest airline invites applications from fresh engineering graduates

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India GDPMotilal Oswal Financial ServicesGDPEconomy
Next
Story

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 06: Fuel rates remain steady after excise duty cut--check prices in your city

Must Watch

PT14M7S

Punjab: Sidhu is interfering in government's work - APS Deol's big allegation