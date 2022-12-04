Amazing Business Idea: Invest Rs 7.5 lakh, earn up to Rs 5 lakh per month; Banks provide easy loans facility -- Details Inside

New Delhi: If you're looking to start a business and don’t want to be a salaried job, you must be looking for cutting-edge business ventures to get your feet wet in. Even though there are many business opportunities nowadays, the government also promotes entrepreneurship. The government has also established a fund to aid new businesses, and if you want to launch a company with a minimal investment as well, this government-sponsored programme may be able to assist you achieve your goals.

You may be familiar with Common Services Centres (CSC), an organisation of the Indian government that reports to the Ministry of Electronics and IT. Those who want to start their own business and make thousands of dollars are encouraged to apply by the CSC. To become a small-investment owner of a micro theatre or movie theatre, the CSC has asked individuals to complete a free form. A person can purchase a cinema hall for about Rs 7.5 lakhs once, and by doing so, they can make up to Rs 5 lakh every month. A payment of Rs. 21,000, which is refundable if the licence is not granted, is required to make the reservation.

According to the details available in the form, if you want to become a cinema owner, you should have a space of around 1000 - 2000 square feet (sq. ft) for the establishment of the cinema complex. This place can be your own or rented space. The ceiling height of the building should be around 15 feet.

You are required to fill out several fields on the forms shared on the CSC's Twitter account, including the proposed location, the location where you want to set up the cinema (within a mall, local market, standalone building, open field, etc.), and the number of neighbouring villages in your cinema area, among other things. By clicking on the URL provided in the Tweet below, you can complete the form. You will be contacted by the relevant CSC after completing the form and providing all necessary information, and they will help you further in establishing your dream business.

According to the CSC, one can further improve their income by establishing food courts, kid-friendly areas, and other business ventures in the vicinity of the theatre. According to the CSC, proprietors of rural movie theatres will be able to open any movie on the same day as it opens in multiplexes in urban areas.

The State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank (PNB), and other banks offer loans to qualified borrowers. If you are qualified, you can apply for a business loan; if you only require a smaller sum, you can do so under the Mudra plan.