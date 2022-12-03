topStoriesenglish
'Only failed people go to Big Boss...' Ashneer Grover says upon rejecting Big Boss proposal

When Ashneer Grover asked whether he has ever offered from the reality show, he told 'yes' in an interview to a radio channel. He further said 'Never! Only failed individuals go on that show, not successful people.

  • Shark Tank fame Ashneer Grover has rejected the reality drama ‘Big Boss’.
  • Big Boss is a reality show hosted by Salman Khan.
  • When Ashneer Grover asked whether he has ever offered from the reality show, he told ‘yes’ in an interview to a radio channel.

New Delhi: Bharat Pe co-founder and Shark Tank fame Ashneer Grover has rejected the reality drama ‘Big Boss’ and said only failed people go there. He further took a dig by saying that he might consider participating in the show if he is offered money more than what Salman is getting to host the show.

When Ashneer Grover asked whether he has ever offered from the reality show, he told ‘yes’ in an interview to a radio channel. He further said ‘Never! Only failed individuals go on that show, not successful people. I will never go on that show. There was a time when I sued to watch the show, but I feel it’s become stale now. They approached me. I said sorry, not happening.”

When Ashneer Grover said that he would participate in the show only if he got the paycheque bigger than me. He said, “Doesn’t matter how much they offer, I just do not want to go. But tell me if the money on offer is more than what they pay Salman Khan.

Big Boss is a reality show hosted by Salman Khan. It’s a popular show in the Indian household. Ashneer Grover had appeared in the Shark Tank India and become a judge.

