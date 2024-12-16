Advertisement
D GUKESH

Amid D Gukesh's Winning Rs 11 Crore Prize Money At World Chess Championship, Why Is Social Media Congratulating Income Tax Department?

How much will D Gukesh have to pay the Income Tax department as tax for his prize money of Rs 11 crore?

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2024, 05:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: D Gukesh made history last week by becoming the youngest-ever World Champion in chess, beating Ding Liren of China in the 14-game match. The 18-year-old from Chennai became the 18th World Champion in the over century-long history of chess and the youngest after beating Garry Kasparov's record of winning the title at the age of 22 and heralding the arrival of a new king on the chess horizon.

With this win, Gukesh pocketed prize money of $1.35 million (approx Rs 11.45 crore) while Ding Liren took $1.15 million (approx Rs 9.75 crore) from the total prize fund of US$2.5 million.

Meanwhile, as the nature of the social media is, a barrage of comments poured in on X (formerly Twitter), wittily congratulating the Income Tax department for Gukesh's winning money. The reason, social media comments are flooding on X, is none other than the tax component that forms a part of Gukesh's prize money, which the netizens are calculating to be hefty. 

Several users have since tagged @nsitharaman, @nsitharamanoffc, @IncomeTaxIndia, and @FinMinIndia on X, saying that the I-T department comes out as a winner, thus getting Rs 5 crore as income tax money from Gukesh's prize money.

Here are some hilarious comments congratulating the Income Tax Department on Gukesh's prize money that have topped the social media 

 

Meanwhile, Gukesh has thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin for supporting him in his chess journey, reported PTI.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

