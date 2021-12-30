Axis Bank FD alert! Interest rates on Domestic, NRE Deposits revised from today, 30 December 2021 --Check this chart

New Delhi: Axis bank has revised interest rates on Domestic, NRE Deposits effective from today, 30 December 2021 across maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

Here are the new/revised interest rates on its Axis Bank Fixed Deposit.

Interest rates on “fixed deposit plus” (premature withdrawal not permitted) for deposits – 5 crores & above

Interest rates on “fixed deposit plus” (premature withdrawal not permitted): NRI deposits for non-resident external (NRE) deposits – 5 crores and above

In the last couple of days, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda have also revised their interest rates on FD.

HDFC Bank has revised interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits. According to the HDFC BANK's official website, while some of the new rates are effective from 01 December 2021, some are applicable from 11 December 2021.

ICICI Bank has revised interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits. According to the ICICI BANK's official website, the new rates are effective from today, (Friday, 24 December 2021).

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has revised interest rates on Domestic Term Deposits & NRO Deposits of more than Rs 2 Crore, Deposits of Above Rs 10 Crores to upto Rs 50 Crores, Deposits of Above Rs 50 Crores to upto Rs 100 Crores & above Rs 100 Crores, and Deposits of Above Rs 100 Crores. The new interest rates are applicable to both new and renewal deposits.

According to the Bank of Baroda official website, the new rates are effective as of December 14, 2021, and are applicable to both new and renewal deposits.

