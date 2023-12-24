trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702291
Bank Holidays On Christmas? Check What RBI's Official Notification Says

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 09:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: As Christmas approaches, people are gearing up to welcome the festive season in their special ways. With Christmas just around the corner, it's important to note that bank branches in certain states will be closed for an extended period during the Christmas weekend.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's official list of bank holidays, all banks nationwide will remain closed on December 25 in observance of Christmas, which falls on a Monday. (Also Read: Bank Holidays January 2024: Check City-Wise List And Number Of Days Bank Branches Will Remain Closed)

Additionally, December 23 is the fourth Saturday, designated as a bank holiday as per the rules. The following day, December 24, is a Sunday. (Also Read: Ola Electric Files For IPO: Check Face Value, Opening And Closing Date, Issue Size & More)

In some states, the celebration of Christmas extends beyond the official holiday. In Nagaland's capital, Kohima, Christmas festivities will continue on December 26 and 27, which fall on a Monday and Tuesday.

Similarly, banks in Mizoram's capital, Aizawl, and Meghalaya's capital, Shillong, will also be closed on December 26 due to the extended Christmas celebrations in those regions.

It's important to be aware that bank holidays can vary from region to region. While some holidays are observed nationwide, others are considered local holidays.

For instance, banks in various cities across India will only be closed on December 25, in contrast to some cities in the northeastern part of the country where Christmas celebrations span two days.

