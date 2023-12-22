trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2701939
Bank Holidays January 2024: Check City-Wise List And Number Of Days Bank Branches Will Remain Closed

For state-specific festivals, banks will remain closed only in the respective states celebrating the occasion. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 07:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has unveiled the list of bank holidays for January, ensuring that citizens are aware of the non-operational days for financial institutions. According to the RBI's holiday schedule, banks nationwide will observe a total of 11 holidays this month, excluding the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

For state-specific festivals, banks will remain closed only in the respective states celebrating the occasion. However, during national festivals such as Republic Day, the closure will be observed nationwide. (Also Read: 'Aaj Realize Hua That Starbucks Is...:' Anupam Mittal Criticises Starbucks For THIS Reason)

It's important to note that while physical branches will be closed on these designated holidays, digital services including mobile banking, UPI, and Internet banking will continue to operate smoothly without any interruptions. (Also Read: This State Government Announces 4% DA Hike For Its Employees)

List Of Bank Holidays In January 2023:

January 1, 2024 (Monday): New Year's Day

Observed in several states.

January 11, 2024 (Thursday): Missionary Day

Celebrated in Mizoram.

January 12, 2024 (Friday): Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

Marked in West Bengal.

January 13, 2024 (Saturday): Lohri

Celebrated in Punjab and various other states.

January 14, 2024 (Sunday): Makar Sankranti

Observed in several states.

January 15, 2024 (Monday): Pongal

Celebrated in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

January 15, 2024 (Monday): Thiruvalluvar Day

Observed in Tamil Nadu.

January 16, 2024 (Tuesday): Tusu Puja

Marked in West Bengal and Assam.

January 17, 2024 (Wednesday): Guru Govind Singh Jayanti

Celebrated in several states.

January 23, 2024 (Tuesday): Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

Observed in many states.

January 26, 2024 (Friday): Republic Day

Observed all over India.

January 31, 2024 (Wednesday): Me-Dam-Me-Phi

Celebrated in Assam.

For individuals with essential banking tasks or transactions planned for January, it is advisable to review the list of holidays to ensure the timely and efficient completion of tasks.

