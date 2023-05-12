Bank Of Baroda Hikes FD Rates, Now Earn Up To 7.25%

New Delhi: The interest rates on Bank of Baroda's fixed deposits (FDs) up to Rs 2 crore have increased. After the adjustment, the general public's FD interest rate may increase to 7.25 percent. Seniors who deposit money with the Bank of Baroda might earn up to 7.75 percent on their fixed deposits. The new rates are coming into effect today, May 12, 2023.

Bank of Baroda's Latest Fixed Deposits (FDs) Rates For General Investors

For deposits maturing in the next 7 to 45 days, the Bank of Baroda is offering a 3 percent interest rate. A 4.5 percent interest rate will be paid on FDs that mature in 46 to 180 days. FDs maturing between 181 and 210 days will receive a 4.5 percent interest rate from the Bank of Baroda.

Fixed deposits with maturities of 211 days or fewer will receive interest at a rate of 5.75 percent. On Fixe Deposits with maturities between one and two years, the bank will pay an interest rate of 6.75 percent.

On FD tenures of more than two years and up to three years, the bank will provide an interest rate of 7.05 percent. Prior to this period, a 6.75 percent interest rate was offered. On FDs with maturities between three and ten years, the bank offers an interest rate of 6.5 percent.

Bank of Baroda's Highest FD Rate

The highest interest rate, 7.25 percent, is offered by the Bank of Baroda on the special deposit referred to as the Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme for a term of 399 days.

Bank of Baroda's Latest Fixed Deposits (FDs) Rates For Senior Citizens

The bank gives elderly citizens an interest rate of 3.5 percent on deposits with maturities between 7 and 45 days. A 5 percent interest rate will be paid on FDs that mature in a period of 46 to 180 days.

Interest will be paid on deposits that mature in a period of 181 to 210 days at a rate of 5.75 percent. On deposits maturing in 211 days or fewer, seniors will get interest at a rate of 6.25 percent. On fixed deposits with maturities between one and two years, senior adults are eligible for an interest rate of 7.25 percent.

On deposits with a maturity of two years or longer, the bank will give an interest rate of 7.55 percent. Previously, a 7.25 percent interest rate was available for this term. The bank offers 7.15 percent interest on FDs maturing in three to five years and 7.55 percent interest on FDs maturing in five years or more.

Bank of Baroda gives the highest interest rate of 7.75 percent on the special deposit known as the Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme for a duration of 399 days.