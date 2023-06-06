Bank Of Baroda's New Service Allows Customers To Withdraw Cash Via UPI; Here's Step-By-Step Guide

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda (BoB) launched on Monday a new service called Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW), making it the first lender to provide the technology. It allows users to withdraw cash from ATMs using UPI (Unified Payments Interface) and relaxes the need to have a physical debit card to withdraw cash from the machines.

Who Can Use The Technology?

The convenience of withdrawing cash from Bank of Baroda ATMs without the need for a debit card is not exclusive to Bank of Baroda customers alone. Customers of other participating issuer banks who utilize BHIM UPI, bob World UPI, or any other UPI application enabled for ICCW on their mobile devices can also avail themselves of this facility.

"The first public sector bank to launch this service, Bank of Baroda customers as well as customers of other participating issuer banks that use BHIM UPI, bob World UPI or any other UPI application enabled for ICCW on their mobile phone can withdraw cash from a Bank of Baroda ATM without using their debit card," the BoB said.

How Does It Work?

Instead of swapping the debit card in the ATM, a UPI-enabled ATM allows cardless ATM withdrawal with a QR code scanned by the smartphone UPI app.

Here's a Step-By-Step Guide For Cash Withdrawal Without a Debit Card At BoB ATMs using UPI: