Bonanza for UP government employees! Here's what's being offered

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a slew of benefits for its employees, including a hike in dearness allowance (DA) and increment in overall salaries.

More than 15 lakh state government employees are expected to receive the benefit of DA and salary increase. The DA benefits will be rolled out sequentially in the next seven months while there will be a one-time salary increment.

In July, employees are expected to get an 11% hike in dearness allowance. Separately, employees will get a 3% annual salary increase in July itself. It is important to note that the state employees have not got a salary increase since January 2020.

Besides the currently working employees, more than 12 lakh pensioners will get the benefit of the recent decisions of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The hike in DA and salary is expected to put an additional burden of Rs 3000 crores on the state government exchequer.

