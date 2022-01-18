Canara Bank revises FD interest rates effective from January 17- Check new fixed deposit rates here

New Delhi: Canara bank has revised interest rates on its fixed deposit effective from 17 January, 2022 on term deposits across maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years for deposits less than Rs 2 crore.

The Bank offers 5.25 % p.a. for Canara Tax Saver Deposit scheme (General Public). Maximum deposit acceptable is Rs 1.50 Lakh. The rate of interest is applicable to Recurring deposits also.

Here are the new/revised interest rates on its Canara Bank Fixed Deposit.

5 years & above to 10 Years

2. TERM DEPOSITS A. Domestic Rate of Interest (%) p.a. For Deposits less than Rs.2 Crore

w.e.f. 17.01.2022 Term Deposits (All Maturities) General Public Senior Citizen Rate of Interest (% p.a.) Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.) ** Rate of Interest (% p.a.) # Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.) ** 7 days to 45 days* 2.90 2.93% 2.90 2.93% 46 days to 90 days 3.90 3.96% 3.90 3.96% 91 days to 179 days 3.95 4.01% 3.95 4.01% 180 days to less than 1 Year 4.40 4.47% 4.90 4.99% 1 year only 5.00 5.09% 5.50 5.61% Above 1 year to less than 2 years 5.00 5.09% 5.50 5.61% 2 years & above to less than 3 years 5.10 5.20% 5.60 5.72% 3 years & above to less than 5 years 5.25 5.35% 5.75 5.88% Canara Unique “1111 Days” 5.35 5.46% 5.85 5.98% 5 years & above to 10 Years 5.25 5.35% 5.75 5.88% Canara Amrit “75 Months” 5.40 5.51% 5.90 6.03%

The deposit will be renewed automatically from the date of maturity for a similar period at the interest rate prevailing on the date of maturity for the original period of deposit. (except for Canara Unique Deposits, Canara Tax Saver Deposits, Capital Gains Accounts, Court Deposits, Non-KYC Complied Term Deposits, Canara Samriddhi deposits (discontinued w.e.f. 01.10.2015), Canara Khazana and Shikhar Deposits (discontinued w.e.f. 26.03.2020), Non-callable deposits etc.)