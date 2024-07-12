Did You Know All Registered LPG Consumers Are Covered Under Insurance Policy? Check Coverage Money, How To Apply, Documents Required

New Delhi: In case of the unfortunate event of an accident or demise, LPG customers --Bharat Gas, Indane Gas, HP Gas --must know that all registered consumers are covered under an insurance policy.

All LPG distributors also have Third Party Liability Insurance to cover losses in the event of an LPG accident.



LPG GAS INSURANCE LIMIT/COVERAGE AMOUNT: Bharat Gas

The monetary value of coverage under the no fault liability policy is as under:

Personal accident cover of Rs.6,00,000/- per person per event in case of death

Covers medical expenses of Rs.30 lakhs per event, maximum Rs.2,00,000/- per person. Immediate relief upto Rs. 25,000/- per person.

Property damage maximum Rs.2,00,000/- per event at authorised customer's registered premises.

It also covers customers who are supplied through reticulated system of LPG (Piped LPG).

Per year in aggregate: Rs 100 crore

LPG GAS INSURANCE LIMIT/COVERAGE AMOUNT: HP Gas

Personal Accident cover for loss of life, bodily injury and property damage at authorized customers registered premises. However the clause of registered customer premises will not apply for FTL customers as the customer are enrolled based only on proof of identity (irrespective of Liability at Law)

a) Personal accident (Death) : Rs. 6 lakhs per person per event

b) Medical Expenses : Rs. 30 lakhs per event (maximum Rs. 2 lakh per

person ,Immediate relief up to Rs. 25,000/- per person)

c) Property Damage: Maximum Rs. 2 lakh per event at authorized customer’s registered premises.

d) Per Year: Rs. 20 Crores

LPG GAS INSURANCE LIMIT/COVERAGE AMOUNT: Indane Gas

Personal Accident cover to third parties and LPG customers and property damage at authorized customers are registered premises:

Personal Accident : Rs.6,00,000 per person per event in case of death

Medical expenses : Max Rs.2,00,000 per person (Limited to Rs 30,00,000/- per event)

Property damage : Max. Rs. 200,000/- per event at authorized customers are registered premises.

Per year in aggregate: Rs. 10 Crore



Documents Required To Claim LPG Insurance

As per the OMCs, Consumer is required to submit to the Oil Company the relevant documents

a. In case of death - originals of Death Certificate(s) and Post Mortem report(s) /Coroners report/Inquest report, as applicable

b. in case of injuries - Doctors' Prescriptions in original supporting the purchase of medicines, original Medical Bills, Discharge Card in original and any other documents related to hospitalization.



How To Apply To Claim LPG Insurance

Claims are settled based upon the merit of each case. The concerned Insurance Company takes decision regarding settlement of the claim as per the provisions of Insurance Policies. Customers are not required to apply to Insurance Company or to contact them directly.